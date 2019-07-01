Watch: Millionaire Martin Sorrell speaks to Euronews on the new reality of advertising

"The best question to ask is not 'Is the client happy', it's 'Are we adding value'", advises advertising giant Martin Sorrell.

At the business lunch organised by Euronews and the International Advertising Association (IAA) Sorrell, a giant in the advertising world, spoke to Euronews's Sasha Vakulina about the reality of digital advertising and changes that have happened in the market.

The three sections of the advertising industry that are growing are e-data, digital advertising content and programmatic advertising, says the British multi-millionaire.

According to Sorrell, there used to be a correlation between advertising, marketing spending, and overall GDP growth. Lately, however, this trend can no longer be depended upon.

Martin Sorrell is the founder of WPP, the world's largest advertising company. As well as holding the position of Chief Executive Officer for WPP, the entrepreneur is also the Executive Chairman for his new company, S4 Capital Plc. In addition to this, Sorrell sits on the board of nine other companies.

Speaking about his most recent business endeavour, S4 capital, Sorrell said that the company prides itself on being digital in its entirety, its so-called iterative model and its, "faster, better, cheaper approach."