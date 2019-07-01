Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Watch: Hundreds camp out in Wimbledon Park in hope of securing tickets

 Comments
By Euronews  with Associated Press
Hundreds queue for Wimbledon tickers
Hundreds queue for Wimbledon tickers -
Copyright
REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Text size Aa Aa

With tents, pugs and not a strawberry in sight, this queue for Wimbledon tickets may surprise some viewers.

Extensive queueing, however, is one of the oldest traditions of the championship, dating back over a century. This year, hundreds gathered 24 hours before the beginning of the tournament in hope of securing a ticket.

Wimbledon releases 500 tickets to queue for every day and many have travelled a great distance to buy one.

Feelings towards camping overnight for tickets were mixed. One ticket-hopeful from London enjoyed the atmosphere, describing it as "a once in a lifetime start for you to actually come here, queue up with like-minded people, to see the people that you really want to see."

Other punters however, were less enthusiastic. Tennis fan from Canada, Scarlett Lee said "you know, I hate camping. Honestly, I hate it with a passion. He (Roger Federer) is the only person who can drag me out to sleep in a tent."

Want more news?

Additional sources • VIDEO EDITOR: ANAÏS CHAULET