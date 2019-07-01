Watch: Advertising legend Martin Sorrell speaks to Euronews on the new reality of advertising

"The best question to ask is not 'Is the client happy', it's 'Are we adding value'", advertising guru Martin Sorrell says.

Speaking at a business lunch organised by Euronews and the International Advertising Association (IAA), Sorrell, best-known for building the world's biggest advertising and PR group, spoke to Sasha Vakulina about the reality of digital advertising and changes that have happened in the market.

The three sections of the advertising industry that are growing are first party-data, digital advertising content and programmatic advertising, says the British businessman.

According to Sorrell, the correlation between advertising, marketing spending, and overall GDP growth has broken down in recent times, especially in more developed markets.

Following a messy split with WPP, Sorrell set up a new venture, S4 Capital Plc that he describes as being digital in its entirety, and distinguished by an iterative model that delivers a "faster, better, cheaper approach."

He hopes that delivering flexibility and agility to his customers will allow his new baby to compete with the giants of the advertising world.

