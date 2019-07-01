Red Bull 'flugtag' sees crowds flock to Lyon in middle of heatwave

Thousands defied a suffocating heatwave to witness the launch of home-made, often quirky aircraft over Lyon's rivers, as Redbull's flagship competition Flugtag took place in the French city on Sunday.

The teams' objective: to fly far, as far as possible, to try to break the 78.64m record held by an American team since 2013.

A celebrity jury, including skier Luc Alphand and former football coach Gérard Houllier, took turns to rate the competitors.

Since the very first Red Bull Flight Day in Vienna, Austria in 1992, more than 150 events have taken place.