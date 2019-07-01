Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Istanbul Pride: Skirmishes break out after march banned for fifth year

Istanbul’s gay and transgender community gathered for a small rally that ended with tear gas and rubber bullets on Sunday after their annual march was banned for the fifth consecutive year

LGBTI+ Pride Week, the organisers of the march, said they had come to an agreement with the police to allow them to read a public statement and later disperse peacefully, but slammed the ban.

Istanbul has traditionally been seen as a relative safe haven by members of the gay community from elsewhere in the region, but although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, there is widespread hostility to it across Turkish society.

