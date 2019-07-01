EU Commission delays decision on Italy's budget

The European Commission will delay its decision on Italy's debt because of the summit of EU leaders, a European Union official said on Monday.

The decision was announced shortly after the EU summit was suspended without a deal on the division of the bloc's top jobs.

The EU executive had been expected to decide at its weekly meeting on Tuesday whether to recommend disciplinary action against Italy over its growing debt.

The official said no date has been set for when the Commission will meet on this issue.

Meanwhile, the Italian government is expected to adopt new budget measures on Monday, which the Finance minister said would "correspond" with the EU's budget rules.

"We are putting together adjustments on the budget that should be approved Monday, and afterwards we will send the measures to the Commission," Italy's Finance minister Giovanni Tria said at the G20 summit in Osaka last week.

"I am optimistic because I’d argue that, overall, the commitments we’ve taken for next year and what we are doing this year correspond to compliance with the rules. I expect a positive outcome because it’s in the numbers."

EU leaders will resume their meeting on Tuesday.