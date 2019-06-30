Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Trump says he and North Korea's Kim had 'good relationship'; hopes to say hello at DMZ visit

By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to South Korean business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS -
POOL(Reuters)
SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had “a good feeling” and “a good relationship” and he hoped to meet him at the Demilitarized Zone border dividing the two Koreas later on Sunday.

“I’m going to the DMZ and I understand that they want to meet and I’d love to say hello,” Trump told a group of South Korean business leaders including the heads of Samsung, Hyundai and SK Groups, on Sunday. “It’s going to be very short.”

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

