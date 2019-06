A state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Irkutsk region as serious flooding has destroyed thousands of homes.

According to local media, five people have died, with more than 9.000 people have been affected.

Torrential rain caused Lake Baikal and the Angara River to burst their banks.

Officials warn the worst is yet to come.

Around 50 villages are inaccessible.

Houses, bridges, and roads have been destroyed.