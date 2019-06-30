Return to sender: 69 containers carrying mislabeled waste returned to Canada from the Philippines

Sixty-nine containers carrying mislabeled waste has been returned to Canada from the Philippines.

The rubbish was labeled as plastic recyclables and was stranded for years.

The move ends a dispute which started in 2013 that sparked a diplomatic row between Ottawa and Manila.

The shipment arrived at the GCT Deltaport in Delta in British Columbia - Canada's flagship container terminal, according to a statement.

The garbage is expected to be incinerated this week after agreeing to take it back in May.