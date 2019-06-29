Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Watch: Crowds at Spain's Haro wine battle throw thousands of litres of the red stuff over each other

 Comments
By Euronews 
Watch: Crowds at Spain's Haro wine battle throw thousands of litres of the red stuff over each other
Copyright
AP
Text size Aa Aa

Thousands of people have turned out for one of Spain's most popular fiestas on Saturday — the annual Wine Battle.

The event takes place in Haro, in Spain's Rioja wine-growing region.

After an early morning Mass, participants throw around 70,000 litres of wine over each other.

Among the rules for those taking part: they must wear white, with a red sash, they may use wine-filled water pistols, garden sprayers or buckets, and at no point during the battle can they stop laughing and singing.

The event is held to celebrate Saint Peter and the region's plentiful wine output.

The festival draws a mostly younger crowd and some came from as far away as Australia.