Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Business

Macron says EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands

 Comments
By Euronews  with REUTERS BUSINESS (EN)
Macron says EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands
Text size Aa Aa

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a draft trade deal reached between the European Union and the Mercosur group of South American countries was a "good agreement" that met key French demands.

The accord protected European geographical origin certification for food products, he said during a news conference at the end of a summit of the G20 nations in Japan.

Macron welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's commitment to the Paris climate agreement, saying this helped maintain support for the accord among the G20 nations with the exception of the United States.