A blanket of fog shrouds Sydney and disrupts flights

Fog engulfed Sydney's world famous harbour for the second time this month on Saturday morning, causing some travel delays and flight cancellations at the busy international airport.

Sydney's most iconic structures, the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, gradually disappeared from sight under the sea of fog, limiting visibility.

But for some, it was also a chance to contemplate the power nature still has to put peoples' everyday lives on pause.

