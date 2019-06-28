Iran warns talks are 'last chance' to save nuclear deal

Talks between world powers and Iran on Friday are the “last chance” to save the nuclear deal, Tehran warned, as Washington vowed to choke off all sales of Iranian oil.

Iran is threatening to pull out of the accord unless it secures a reprieve from US sanctions that have led to a collapse in sales of crude oil, its main export.

Tehran is threatening to exceed the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed under the deal unless fellow signatories of the deal rein in the US, adding to fears of a military escalation in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the talks as a “last chance for the remaining parties … to gather and see how they can meet their commitments towards Iran.”

However, Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, reaffirmed the commitment to sanctions. “We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil… There are right now no oil waivers in place,” he said.

Washington has re-imposed tough sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear accord, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Hook said the United States was on track to deprive Iran of $50 billion (€43.9 billion) in oil revenues and told European companies to choose between doing business with the United States or Iran.