Watch: Street opera in Italy challenges stereotypes

Opera, the kind of music one might usually associate with telescopic spectacles and elitism, is being taken to the people of the Italian capital.

On the outskirts of Rome, Opera Camion is to stage five performances in the piazzas of local neighbourhoods. The aim of the project, says director of the travelling opera Fabio Cherstich, is to "reach a new audience and take opera outside of the Opera House".

Reminiscent of old Italian lyrical caravans, the performances are centred around the back of a truck which is modified to include revolving panels and trap doors.

Opera Camion has been touring for four years. The initiative is run by the world-class Opera House of Rome and features professional opera singers as well as a junior orchestra.

Spectators and performers alike enjoy the change of scenery that comes with the project. Mezzo-soprano Sara Rocchi said that this kind of performance allows her to enjoy a more direct connection with her audience. "Singing in such close proximity is really beautiful," she says.

Opera Camion will perform their version of Mozart's celebrated Marriage of Figaro twice more in June, with shows on the 27th and 30th.