Watch again: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says EU allies are delivering on spending

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said European NATO allies are delivering on defense spending, but there is still a "long way to go".

US President Donald Trump has continued to take aim at the EU nations and said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that America pays for close to 100 percent of NATO while Germany "doesn't pay what it's supposed to pay."

Stoltenberg said his impression was the US "appreciates the progress but wants to push for more."

"NATO allies are delivering" to meet a target of at least 2% of their GDP on defence spending, he said.

But added, "fair burden sharing" was key to NATO and that the US understood that.

