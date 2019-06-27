Teenager saves baby falling from second floor window in Istanbul

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a two-year-old girl was caught as she fell from an apartment window in Turkey.

The Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed was caught by 17-year-old Algerian immigrant Feuzi Zabaat who noticed she was about to fall from the window of her home in the Fatih district of Istanbul.

Zabaat, who was working in a frame workshop on the same street, positioned himself underneath the second floor apartment window and caught the girl before she hit the ground. Muhammed survived the accident without any injuries.

Her rescuer says he did what he had to do to save the girl.

"I caught the child mid-air before she hit the ground," he said. "I did what was necessary for the love of Allah."

Feuzi Zabaat, 17, is from Algeria REUTERS

According to local media, the toddler approached the open window of the apartment while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.

Muhammed's family has hailed Zabaat as a hero and rewarded him 200 Turkish Lira (30 Euros).