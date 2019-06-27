Iran cannot 'take all of the burdens to preserve nuclear agreement' - UN ambassador

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations has said his country "cannot take all of the burdens anymore" of preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Majid Takht Ravanchi confirmed the country will speed up the enriching of uranium after the deadline it gave to European countries expires today. The United States unilaterally pulled out of the deal in May last year.

Describing the US sanctions as "illegal", Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Permanent Representative told the UN:

“In practical terms, the JCPOA has become an agreement which is being respected only by one party.

"A multilateral agreement cannot be implemented unilaterally. Iran has done a lot and much more than its fair share to preserve the nuclear deal.

"Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the burdens anymore to preserve the JCPOA.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran entered into negotiations with goodwill, agreed with the JCPOA's conclusion with goodwill, implemented its commitment with goodwill, and after the US withdrawal, provided enough time to remaining JCPOA participants with goodwill to shoulder their responsibilities.

"Now, the remaining JCPOA participants must either prove their goodwill by taking timely, adequate, serious and practical steps to preserve the JCPOA which is now in critical condition or, along with the US, accept the full responsibility for any possible consequences.”

