Hot dog weighing 66 pounds attempts Guinness World Record

A massive hot dog weighing in at 66 pounds (29.9 kilograms) attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Hot Dog'.

It took three men to carry the pink, five foot (1.5 meters) long, 100% beef hot dog to a grill where it cooked for two hours before it was placed on an equally large bun and weighed.

Topped with mustard and sauerkraut, the large hot dog was served to the public.

Hot dog brand Feltman's of Coney Island organised the record attempt.

At the moment, there is no Guinness World Record for 'largest hot dog'.

However, there is a Guinness World Record for the longest hot dog (669 feet or 203.8 meters) which was set in 2011 in Paraguay. The most expensive hot dog ever sold was purchased in the United States for $169 (148.7 euros) in 2014. And the world record for the fastest time to eat a hot dog with no hands (23 seconds) was set in 2016.

This event marked also the 52nd anniversary of this culinary tradition as on June 26, 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the first hot dog to the world.