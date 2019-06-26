Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Slovakia's first woman president asked about outfit changes in press conference

By Shoshana Dubnow 
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova meets with Czech President Milos Zeman (not pictured) in Prague, Czech Republic, June 20, 2019. -
REUTERS/Bundas Engler
Slovakia's first female president, Zuzana Čaputová, was asked about her outfit changes in a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

Čaputová chose Brussels as her second official visit since being inaugurated in June. Towards the end of a press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a journalist asked her if she was "stressed" because she had changed her dress "three times" that day.

"This is only the second dress that I’m wearing today," replied the Slovakian leader. "So, how do I feel? Well honestly, my teeth ache and I’m hot. I’ve had a very interesting day, a very intense day. I’ve had interesting meetings with the leaders of different leaders of European institutions I hadn’t met before. I feel very happy and very lucky."

Although the question was not directed at Juncker, he made a point to weave in a response after Čaputová spoke.

"Just for the record, this is the third shirt I’m wearing today," he said, with some laughter heard from the gallery.