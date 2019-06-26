Kim and Trump impersonators wow Osaka crowds ahead of G20 summit

Impersonators of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump greeted crowds in a shopping area in Osaka two days before world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit.

Howard X, an Australian comedian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was in town with U.S. President Donald Trump impersonator, Dennis Alan, taking selfies with curious onlookers and tasting local delicacies.

North Korea is not a G20 nation but Trump is set to join the summit on June 28 and 29.

Leaders of the world's top 20 economies will begin in Osaka on June 27, with the U.S.-China trade war likely to be at the top of the agenda.