Hungary gov't: We will publish corruption report — but not just yet

Hungary's ministry of the interior has said it will publish a Council of Europe corruption report on the country after Euronews reported that the government blocked the release of the findings.

The Council of Europe Anti-Corruption Agency, GRECO, said it did not publish its annual report on the situation in Hungary yesterday because the Hungarian government did not allow it.

Without the organisation's internal rules, it could not have been communicated by the organisation in Strasbourg without it.

What really happened?

The ministry of the interior in a statement to Euronews on Wednesday afternoon said the corruption report has been received by the Hungarian government "just now".

"The government is preparing a response and action plan that will be discussed with the relevant bodies of the Council of Europe. After the process has been completed, we will publish the text of the report and the response of the Hungarian government," said the statement.

No further information was given on when the report would be published.

Euronews contacted the Council of Europe after receiving the Hungarian government's statement to corroborate when Budapest received the corruption report's text. The institution revealed that the latest GRECO report on Hungary was adopted by the organisation in December 2018 and was sent to the Hungarian government shortly afterwards.

Call to publish the report

The Hungarian government's statement also came after Hungarian MEP István Ujhelyi, of the national Socialist Party, called for the report to be made public by the Council of Europe, saying the interest of the Hungarian people was ahead of the government's intentions.

Ujhelyi in a statement said if there was "no legal possibility to publish the document" he demands an an official viewing of the document in Strasbourg, where the Council of Europe is headquartered.