First foundation stone placed for new Genoa bridge

The first stone in the reconstruction for the new Genoa bridge was laid on Monday during a ceremony to mark the start of the building project.

It will replace the old Morandi Bridge, which collapsed in August 2019, leaving 43 dead.

Local authorities said the new viaduct will be open next spring.

World-famous architect Renzo Piano designed the ship-shaped bridge as a gift to his native city.

State-controlled shipbuilding company Fincantieri is the lead player in the construction of the new bridge.