Watch: One country's trash is musical treasure in DRC

A rubbish dump in the Democratic Republic of Congo's bustling capital Kinshasa may seem an odd place for most people to seek inspiration.

But for Congolese musician and the founder of Fulu Muziki group Piscko Crane, this is the perfect place to find the recycled material he will use to create his band's unique sound.

"I see this bottle and I can see that it will provide a good sound, it'll give me a good Do Re Mi Fa So La Ti Do. So this will make a good instrument for our music," he said, as he picks up a plastic bottle that he intends to make into a musical instrument.

The genre Fulu Muziki – meaning "music from the garbage" in the local Lingala language – has one special feature that makes it unique; rather than buying instruments, band members create their own from rubbish they have retrieved.

A lack of proper waste management and recycling facilities has seen Kinshasa become littered with discarded plastic bags and other waste which often blocks the city's drainage system. The country as a whole produces 9,000 tonnes of waste a day.

"My wish is to see this music genre recognised worldwide and also raise awareness on the importance of waste management, especially in Africa. We want to find a good representative who can help us spread this message through our music and also train young people to practice recycling," added Piscko Crane.