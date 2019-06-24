Watch: Floating turntable keeps vinyl up to date

A Slovenian tech company has designed what it claims is the world's first levitating turntable. Powered by magnets the platter floats as it plays music.

MAG-LEV Audio created this unique levitating turntable, costing €2,460 each, with money collected via a crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

One of the co-founders of the company, industrial designer Dejan Kos, says the lack of motor makes for a crisper, clearer sound.

Professor Janez Bonca of the physics department at the University of Ljubljana explains how the magnetic force works to create the floating effect.

"This turntable actually works in such a way they have magnets on the circumference of this table and there are also permanent magnets on the bottom of the base. And so, these things actually they kind of make this turntable levitate."

When vinyl records were replaced by CDs in the 1990s, and these in turn replaced by digital downloads, many thought the record's days were numbered. But according to Nielsen Music, this year 827,000 vinyl albums were sold in the U.S. during the Record Store Day week – the third-largest sales week since Nielsen Music started tracking sales in 1991.