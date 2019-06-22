"World's Ugliest Dog" contest reveals most prized mutt

The old saying "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" was loudly celebrated in the Californian town of Petaluma on Friday.

Nineteen mutts went jowl-to-jowl for the right to be crowned "the World's Ugliest Dog".

The winner of the dubious title was Scamp the Tramp, taking home $15,00 (€1,350) in prize money, a trophy and a future appearance on the "Today" show on the US television network NBC.

Many of the dogs have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills. The winning dog is a therapy dog and volunteers at his local airport, primary schools, libraries and senior centres.