Chile eliminated from women's World Cup, despite perseverance

By Euronews 
Chile eliminated from women's World Cup, despite perseverance
Chile have been eliminated from the Women's World Cup after a missing a last-minute penalty that would have sent them through to the knockout stage.

La Roja led the entire game after Thailand's keeper Waraporn Boonsing scored an own goal and Maria Jose Urrutia's put one in the net. Despite this, Chile fell short of advancing into the knockout stage by one goal.

They had plenty of opportunities to score the third goal needed to proceed into the next round, with Urrutia coming very close to sealing the deal.