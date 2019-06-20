Tokyo previews 2020 Olympic Games with miniature figures

Miniature models representing the 55 sports that will be on show at next year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were on display in the Japanese capital on Thursday, 400 days before the summer showpiece begins.

The models were made using a 3D printer and aim to raise awareness of all the sports that will be in the competition.

Baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, surfing, and speed climbing will all feature at Tokyo 2020 as organisers target a younger audience.

Softball, the first event on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic schedule, will begin in Fukushima on July 24.