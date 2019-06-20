Iran's relations with the US since Trump quit nuclear deal: timeline

Ever since Donald Trump withdrew the US from a multinational nuclear accord with Iran the two countries have been involved in a spiraling dispute.

In recent days the tension has moved beyond tweets and fiery speeches and focused on the world's busiest oil shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

After a series of incidents in which tankers passing the Iranian coast were damaged, the US has pointed the finger at Tehran, which angrily denies the accusations.

The downing of a US drone by an Iranian missile system has raised the stakes further.

The timeline above shows some of the key events since 2017.