Women's World Cup 2019: Brazil beat Italy to set up last-16 match against France or Germany

Brazil will face France or Germany after qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Women's World Cup with victory over Italy.

Marta's second-half penalty secured her team a 1-0 win and ensures they finish as one of the best third-placed sides.

In scoring her 17th World Cup goal, Marta moved above Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the outright top scorer in both the men's and women's game.

Despite the defeat, Italy topped the group on goal difference, ahead of Australia and Brazil. All three qualify for the last 16.

Marta told FIFA TV that while she was very pleased with the result "from now on it will be harder and we will need to improve much more".

Italy coach Milena Bertolini said: "It's hard to say it's a nice defeat, however, we are pleased to come through as group winners. It was very much unexpected as our goal was to just make it past the group phase."