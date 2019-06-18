Watch: High stakes at Finland's Hobby Horse Championships

More than 400 quasi-equestrians have taken part in the 8th Hobby Horse Championships in Seinajoki, central Finland.

Competitors guided their steeds through show jumping, dressage and puissance – or high jump.

Interest in the sport has been growing rapidly, and more than 2,500 spectators turned out to watch the competition. The riders are mostly girls aged between 10 and 18 years, but a growing number of boys are taking part every year.

The majority of the hobby horses are colourful homemade creations and many are exchanged and sold by their owners at events such as the Seinajoki championships and through social media.

Marie Karkkainen, a 16-year-old rider, won her event with an impressive high jump of 1.41m and said she had not expected to leap so high.

When asked how she would celebrate her win she said: "Maybe I'll drink some Coca-Cola and (eat) some chips when I go to the train and go home."