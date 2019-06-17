Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

US military releases new images from oil tanker attacks

By Euronews  with REUTERS WORLD (EN)
U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The U.S. military on Monday released new images it says showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded limpet mine from a Japanese-owned tanker that was attacked on June 13 in the Gulf of Oman, as Washington blames Tehran for the attack.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement explaining the still-images.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)