Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, appearing in public for first time since coup

Former president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, was charged with corruption-related offences on Sunday, as he made his first public appearance since he was overthrown in April.

The military removed him from power amid months of mass protests against his 30-year rule — he has been under arrest in the capital, Khartoum, since.

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, Bashir smiled as he arrived at the prosecutor's office, minutes later he walked out briskly making his way to a waiting vehicle after prosecutors had read out the charges against him.

Bashir has been held in a prison in Khartoum North, across the Blue Nile from the capital's centre, since the military overthrew and detained him on April 11 after 16 weeks of street protests.

Demonstrations began in December 2018 when the government introduced emergency austerity measures and a steep currency devaluation to stave off economic collapse.

While protests started in the east, sparked by cuts to bread and fuel subsidies, they soon spread to the capital, Khartoum.

They quickly snowballed and saw protesters demand the removal of President Bashir.