Nenette, France's most famous Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday

France's most famous orangutan delighted zoo visitors on Sunday (June 16) as she relished her strawberry cake and exotic fruits in celebration of her 50th birthday.

Nenette is no ordinary orangutan - she is the oldest resident of the zoo at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, where the Borneo-born ape arrived as a three-year-old in 1972.

Orangutans are critically endangered in the wild, with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature estimating that there are only 100,000 remaining on the planet.