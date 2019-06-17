Hong Kong protesters chant 'Do you hear the people sing?'

A song from the musical Les Misérables was heard on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday as hundreds of thousands of protesters occupied streets in anger at their Beijing-backed rulers.

“Do You Hear The People Sing?” emerged as a favourite at previous pro-democracy protests in 2014 and resurfaced in demonstrations over a controversial extradition bill.

The song depicts rebellion on the streets of early 19th-century Paris but has since been used in protests movements from Ukraine’s Euromaidan to Istanbul’s Gezi Park.

It was sung close to police headquarters on Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong and has been shared widely on social media.

Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam issued a rare apology over the controversial proposals to hand over criminals for trial in mainland China, but has not completely shelved the plans.

Demonstrators are calling for the bill to be scrapped and for her removal.