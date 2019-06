Germany finished at the top of Group B at the women's World Cup after defeating South Africa 4-0.

Melanie Leupolz scored the first goal, followed by an error by South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, which gave Sara Dabritz the chance to score the second one.

Alexandra Popp then scored the third and Lina Magull added another from a fair distance.

Germany will now play a third-placed team from either group A, C or D for a place in the quarter-finals.