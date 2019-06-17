Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

China, Spain advance to final 16 after goalless group clash

By Euronews 
Women's World Cup - Group B - China v Spain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - June 17, 2019
Women's World Cup - Group B - China v Spain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - June 17, 2019 -
Neither Spain nor China managed to gain the upper hand on Monday with their Women's World Cup group stage clash ending on a draw.

Despite the 0-0 score, both teams will advance into the knockout stages — a first for Spain for whom it is only the second participation at the World Cup.

China had few opportunities against a domineering Spanish side but their defensive game and the prowess of goalkeeper Peng Shimeng, who saved nine shots on target, ensured their entry into the final 16 for the fifth time in the team's history.

They are likely to meet the Group C winners — most probably Italy — while Spain could next face the current title holder, the US.