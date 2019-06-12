Trump waves paper with Mexico immigration plans written on it

US President Donald Trump on Monday brandished a paper containing details of his immigration deal with Mexico after refusing to comment on plans to reporters, saying they were "secret".

Some of the text could be made out on the folded document as after a Reuters photographer captured an image of the leader waving it.

It said Mexico agreed to examine domestic laws and regulations with a view to possible changes in order to implement a migrant deal.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump was pictured holding up a copy of the deal on immigration and trade as he spoke to the press prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the White House in Washington.

It forms part of the US-Mexico migration agreement reached last week.

The legible parts of the document laid out "a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants."

Trump said Mexico would soon disclose part of the agreement, adding that portion would have to be taken up by the Mexican Congress.

He told reporters he would let Mexico announce it "at the right time," but that "it goes into effect at my option."