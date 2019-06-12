MPs vote down Labour bid to seize parliamentary time to try and block a no-deal Brexit

British MPs have voted against a Labour Party bid to seize control of the parliamentary agenda from the government in order to try and block a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted 309 to 298 against the measures, which would've given those who don't want to leave the European Union without an exit deal guaranteed time in parliament on June 25 to introduce legislation.

Labour's Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer said that Labour would do all it could to fight against the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

"This is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block no deal. Labour stands ready to use whatever mechanism it can to protect jobs, the economy and communities from the disastrous consequences of a no deal Brexit," Starmer said in a statement.

"Any Tory (Conservative) leadership candidate should know that parliament will continue to fight against no deal."

The efforts to avoid a no-deal Brexit come from comments made by Conservative Party candidates hoping to succeed Theresa May as prime minister that they will not delay Brexit beyond the currently scheduled date of October 31.

Some MPs fear that a no-deal Brexit could cause some serious economic and political damage to the UK.