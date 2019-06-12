2019 Women's World Cup: France beat Norway 2-1

France beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday in Group A after scoring two goals in the second half.

This is France's second win in Group A after defeating South Korea in the tournament's opening match 4-0.

At the end of the first period, the game was tied after an energetic start from both sides.

France's Valérie Gauvin scored the first goal one minute into the second half. The Montpellier centre-forward did not start against South Korea in the opening match.

Norway's equaliser came from a surprising own goal scored by France's Wendie Renard.

Eugénie Le Sommer scored a penalty for France in the 72nd minute to bring the score to 2-1.

Valérie Gauvin was named player of the match.

France will play Nigeria on Monday at 9 pm CEST in their last match of the group stage.