As the ten remaining candidates for the Conservative leadership in Westminster make their pitches inside parliament, Scotland's first minister did not wish to endorse any of them.

In an interview with Euronews' political editor Darren McCaffrey, Nicola Sturgeon said of the ten, "they're all, I think, pretty awful prospects."

"Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Dominc Raab, these are all people who misled the UK in the Brexit referendum," Sturgeon went on.

