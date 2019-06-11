Man riding electric scooter dies after colliding with truck in Paris

A 25-year-old man riding an electric scooter has died after colliding with a truck in Paris, a spokesman for the police prefecture told Euronews.

The truck driver has been taken into custody, they added.

The incident took place on Monday at around 10:30 pm CSET in the 18th arrondissement in a neighbourhood known as the Goutte d'Or.

The victim was taken to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest where he died of his wounds, firefighters told AFP news agency.

Paris started cracking down on electric scooters earlier this month after an anarchic year in which startups flooded the city's streets with their vehicles.

The French capital has 12 free-floating scooter operators, more than the entire United States, according to a study released on Thursday, and about 20,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles.

The city's sidewalks have become something of a battleground between riders and pedestrians.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo and police want to limit speeds to 20 kilometres per hour (12 mph) in most areas, and 8 kilometres per hour (5 mph) in areas with heavy foot traffic, and prohibit parking anywhere but designated spaces.

The Swedish Transport Agency banned electric scooters from the road after a 27-year-old man died in a crash while riding one of the electric vehicles in May.

