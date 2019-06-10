2019 Women's World Cup: Canada beat Cameroon 1-0

Canada took a deserved three points from their opening world cup game with a 1-0 win over Cameroon, though the scoreline could have been much more.

Kadeisha Buchanan, of club side Lyon, scored seconds before the half time whistle with a header from a corner, effectively blowing the wind out of Cameroon’s sails.

The North Americans dominated possessions and overwhelmed Cameroon with 12 shots on goal to just four in reply.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair, scorer of 181 international goals three goals away from breaking the record for the most international goals scored, had little luck in front of goal.

Claudine Meffometou ought to have equalised for Cameroon with a header well wide with ten minutes remaining.

Cameroon never looked like getting out of the game, and will sure to have a tough time getting out of Group E.