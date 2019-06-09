2019 Women's World Cup: Italy snatch shock victory over Australia

Italy pulled off a major shock by coming from a goal down to beat Group C favourites Australia in a hugely entertaining match in the Women's World Cup.

Barbara Bonansea of Juventus scored both of Italy's goals in the second half, with her second coming just seconds before the final whistle.

Australia's superstar captain Sam Kerr, record goalscorer in Australia's and the US top leagues, had put her side ahead via a rebound from a saved penalty.

Italy had two goals ruled out for offside before the Italians were gifted the equaliser thanks to a defensive mistake from defender Clare Polkinghorne.

Bonansea's quick movement and deft finished put the game on a knife edge.

Timed at exactly 94 minutes and 39 seconds, Bonansea's winner was the latest winning goal scored in normal time of any Women's World Cup.