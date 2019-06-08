Tariff war averted as US and Mexico reach agreement on border controls

Donald Trump has pulled back from imposing trade tariffs on Mexico after receiving assurances from the Mexican government that “strong measures” will be introduced to contain the flow of migrants arriving in the United States from Central America.

The US president tweeted the news on his return to the White House from D-day commemorations while the Mexican Ambassador to Washington promised reinforced border controls would begin on Monday.

“Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration to include the deployment of his National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border,” Ambassador Martha Barcena said. “Mexico is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organisations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks.”

The US State Department announced in a joint US-Mexico declaration on Friday that the US would expand "migrant protection protocols" stating that "those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims".

The department said that in response, Mexico would allow individuals to enter for "humanitarian reasons" as "they await the adjudication of their asylum claims."

Some 132 thousand would-be migrants were stopped on the US Mexico border in May — the highest monthly total for thirteen years. But business leaders in America had warned against starting a tariff war.