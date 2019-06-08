Russian police accused of framing journalist in drugs arrest

Russian police have been accused of framing a well-known investigative journalist after he was arrested on drug charges.

Authorities say they found illegal substances, first in a rucksack being carried by Ivan Golunov and later in his Moscow apartment.

But a lawyer for Golunov claims the drugs were planted and says his client has been beaten while in custody.

Golunov is well known for his investigative reports for the Meduza news website into corruption among Moscow officials.

"Pretty much every investigation done by Ivan Golunov hurts someone's interests,” colleague Illya Zhegulev said. “In most cases, it’s the interests of officials covering up illegal businesses, or those of security forces representatives. He is one of the best investigative journalists in the country."

Supporters protesting against the arrest were also detained. Drugs convictions can carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.