Meet the robot artist set for her first solo exhibition in the UK

A robot artist is set for her first solo exhibition next week that will showcase paintings and sculptures.

She’s described as the world's first ultra-realistic AI humanoid robot artist.

She can draw from sight thanks to cameras in her eyeballs and AI algorithms help produce coordinates for her arm to create art.

AI, or artificial intelligence, is computers being trained to do tasks normally done by humans.

The robot is named Ai-Da after British mathematician and computer pioneer Ada Lovelace.

Ai-Da, whose construction was completed in April, has already seen her art snapped up.

The exhibition, which opens on June 12 at the Barn Gallery at St John's College, Oxford, looks at the boundaries between technology, AI and organic life.