Eden Hazard: Real Madrid agree deal to buy Belgian star from Chelsea

Belgium star Eden Hazard is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid after a deal was agreed with English side Chelsea.

There is no official confirmation of the fee but media reports suggest with bonus payments it could exceed €168 million.

Hazard, 28, has agreed on a five-year deal and, subject to a medical, will be presented as a Real Madrid player on June 13.

He scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea and in his final match helped them become Europa League champions.

“It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them [Real Madrid] since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal,” Hazard wrote on Facebook.

“Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date.

“Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other club.”

Chelsea has paid tribute to Hazard, who joined from French side Lille in 2012.

“Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia

"The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that, we thank Eden enormously.

“He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with. We look forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.”