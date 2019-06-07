NASA prepares to open International Space Station for business, paving the way for Space tourists

NASA have announced that the International Space Station will soon be open for business.

In Friday's press release, the American space agency talked about "creating the opportunity for private astronaut missions to the space station", which will excite any future Space tourists.

"NASA also is enabling private astronaut missions of up to 30 days on the International Space Station to perform duties that fall into the approved commercial and marketing activities outlined in the directive released Friday, with the first mission as early as 2020," the statement read.