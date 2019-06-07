Dragon boat racers battle it out in Hong Kong

Hundreds of people gathered at Hong Kong's Aberdeen Harbour on Friday for the annual dragon boat races.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Tuen Ng Festival, commemorates the death of Qu Yuan, a Chinese poet and politician who drowned himself more than 2,000 years ago to protest against corruption.

The event includes 36 races in which 71 teams participate.

The dragon boats are built in the shape of war canoes, ornately carved and painted with dragon heads and tails.