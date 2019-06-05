The Brief: How MEPs in-waiting are handling pre-Brexit, visa-free travel for Albania

MEPs in-waiting grapple with uncertainty

27 MEPs are currently waiting for Brexit to happen before they can sit down and vote in the house.

Adrian Vazquez-Lazara is one of them. He was next on the list to be elected in Spain, which means he has to wait until Brexit.

"Of course I took it personally, it was not good news as you can understand," Vazquez-Lazara said. "But the next day, the first thing I did was standing up, and I go to work."

Britian is currently set to leave on October the 31st. Only 27 of the UK's 73 states will be retained after Brexit, and the European Parliament will shrink from 751 to 705 seats.

France and Spain will take 5 seats each. Italy and the Netherlands will take 3 seats each. Ireland will get 2 extra seats. Poland, Romania, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia and Estonia will all get 1 seat each.

Those who came next on their national lists are waiting, without pay, for Brexit to happen. Many are continuing to work in their current jobs.

With the political uncertainty over Brexit in the UK escalating, it's hard to predict how long it might be before these MEPs in-waiting can become fully-fledged members of the parliament.

And for your other EU-related highlights of the day:

Orban wants to stay in EPP

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he wants his far-right party to remain in the centre-right grouping in Europe.

His Fidesz party is suspended from the European People's Party for being anti-EU.

Orban still won't back EPP candidate Manfred Weber to lead the European Commission.

Dutch Government requests Albanian visa-free travel be suspended

The Netherlands are requesting the EU suspends visa-free travel for Albanians.

Dutch lawmakers backed a motion that claims the Albanian mafia is free to move across Europe unrestricted.

Albanian citizens have enjoyed visa-free travel around the EU for over a decade.

German political financing in spotlight

According to a report from the Council of Europe's anti-corruption group, Germany isn't doing enough to tackle its murky system of the financing of political parties.

It says Berlin repeatedly ignores its recommendations.

Currently, only donations over 50,000 euros need to be made public in Germany.